Hear Margo Price’s Groovy Cover of a Bobbie Gentry Classic [LISTEN]

Margo Price put her own spin on a 1970s Bobbie Gentry track for the newly-released deluxe version of her 2020 record That's How Rumors Get Started. The award-winning singer-songwriter brings a modern edge to "He Made a Woman Out Of Me," a cut from Gentry's influential 1970 album Fancy.

Sonically, Price stays close to the slow grooving original, but her recognizable vocals bring a fresh, lifting energy to the tune. It brings an interesting juxtaposition to the story-song's dark lyrics, which recall the narrator's formative encounter with a man named Joe Henry. Take a listen below:

"He Made a Woman Out Of Me" is one of seven new tracks included on the expanded edition of That's How Rumors Get Started. Fans can also enjoy a studio version of "You're No Good," a Linda Ronstadt classic that Price has previously covered at her live shows, as well her recently shared take on Lesley Gore's defiant anthem "You Don't Own Me." Price also included a few new original tunes, including "Later On," a collaboration with the Band of Heathens and Nicki Bluhm.

Price is currently out on tour in support of her latest record, with concert dates scheduled across the U.S. through the summer, including a stop in Spicewood, Texas for Willie Nelson's 89th all-star birthday celebration.

The multi-talented artist will also release her first book, Maybe We'll Make It: A Memoir, on Oct. 4, 2022 via the University of Texas Press. "It's a love story about loyalty, loss, grief and forgiveness," Price said in a statement. "It's about finding freedom from substance abuse and addiction and fighting for the freedom to be myself in the music business."

Margo Price, That's How Rumors Get Started (Deluxe) Track List:

1. "That's How Rumors Get Started"

2. "Letting Me Down"

3. "Twinkle Twinkle"

4. "Stone Me"

5. "Hey Child"

6. "Heartless Mind"

7. "What Happened To Our Love?"

8. "Gone To Stay"

9. "Prisoner Of The Highway"

10. "I'd Die For You"

11. "Goin' To The Country"

12. "Long Live The King"

13. "You Don't Own Me" (Lesley Gore cover)

14. "He Made a Woman Out Of Me" (Bobbie Gentry cover)

15. "Later On" (feat. The Band of Heathens & Nicki Bluhm)

16. "You're No Good" (Linda Ronstadt cover)

17. "Better Than Nothin'"

