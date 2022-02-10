Margo Price to Release New Memoir ‘Maybe We’ll Make It’

One of Margo Price's biggest creative projects is finally coming to fruition. The accomplished singer-songwriter is set to release Maybe We'll Make It: A Memoir on Oct. 4 via the University of Texas Press.

"I’m so excited to share with y’all that for the past five years, I’ve been working on writing a book," Price said in a statement. "It has truly been a labor of love and I’m so thrilled that it will finally be released in October."

In an 2020 interview with NPR's Ann Powers, Price discussed how she had been spending much of her time off the road at East Nashville coffee shops, writing what would eventually become her memoir. Now, the project is ready to share with fans.

Since the release of her breakout 2016 record Midwest Farmer's Daughter, Price has become widely known for her honest, often autobiographical songwriting. Although few details about the book have been released, readers can expect to get a new perspective on Price's long, hard journey to success, from her childhood in Illinois, to the frustrating years she spent trying to secure a label deal in Nashville, her experiences with love and personal tragedy, and all of the formative moments in between.

Readers who are interested in pre-ordering the book can sign up for information here. In the meantime, you can catch Price out on the road in support of her latest album That's How Rumors Get Started. When she's not joining Chris Stapleton for his ongoing All-American Road Show tour, Price will be performing solo headlining shows and multiple music festivals throughout the year. You can find more information on her upcoming tour dates via Price's official website.