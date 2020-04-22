Marcus King's "One Day She's Here" music video finds him haunted by the one that got away. The soulful singer-songwriter headed down to Nashville's Lower Broadway, and other Music City locales, to film the new clip, which readers can watch above.

Directed by Joshua Shoemaker, King's new video uses reverse motion photography to tell its story of King and the white dress-clad "pretty little girl in a Coupe de Ville." She's in and out of his life, and the music video's story, quickly, matching the story King weaves in his lyrics: "One day here, and the next, she gone / She's the kind that likes to keep it moving on."

“I wanted to try for a David Lynch approach with this [music video]," King says in a press release. "We had so many dear friends come and be a part of it as well."

Indeed, eagle-eyed viewers can spot, among others, songwriter and musician Kendell Marvel in King's new video (around 1:30). In addition to Lower Broadway, King and company filmed at Nashville's famed Exit/In.

"One Day She's Here" comes from King's first solo album, January's El Dorado, released via Dan Auerbach's Easy Eye Sound. The 24-year-old has earned praise as a guitar phenom, both alone and with his group the Marcus King Band.