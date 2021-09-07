Alt-country singer-songwriter Lydia Loveless has shared two new songs, "You're Leaving Me" and "Let's Make Out." They're her first new music since the release of her 2020 album, Daughter, which earned praise from NPR Music, Pitchfork, Stereogum and more.

"You're Leaving Me" is introspective and plaintive, and was recorded during early sessions for Daughter in Chicago, Ill. As Loveless says, it's "about being a committed daydreamer and fantasist, mulling over what could be past the honeymoon phases and into the endings."

"Let's Make Out," meanwhile, is far more upbeat; it's an energetic live favorite that was originally mixed a few years ago. Fittingly, the release also celebrates Loveless' return to live performance: A fall tour with Lilly Hiatt will be her first set of live appearances since 2019.

Loveless and Hiatt will hit a variety of cities across the country on their upcoming tour, which starts in October and runs through mid-November. Tickets for stops in Texas, California, the Pacific Northwest and Nashville, among other locales, are on sale now, and more information is available at LydiaLoveless.com.

Loveless released "You're Leaving Me" and "Let's Make Out" on her own record label, Honey, You're Gonna Be Late Records. Prior to launching the label to release Daughter, the Ohio native was with Bloodshot Records; she left the label after, in 2019, publicly accusing Mark Panick — the domestic partner of Nan Warshaw, co-owner of Bloodshot Records — of sexual harassment. (As a result, Warshaw announced that she would be stepping away from the label.)