Luke Combs' new song "Without You" is a love letter to the people who helped get him to where he is today: his family, friends, wife and fans. Fiddle player and singer-songwriter Amanda Shires is featured on the track, which Combs released on Friday (Sept. 18).

"When I'm up here on this stage, the spotlight's on my face / But I see you," Combs sings. "Sure, it's me behind this mic stand, and it's me strummin' this Gibson / It's me they love to give the credit to / But me don’t mean a thing without you."

Combs shared a live version of "Without You" back in mid-May. In a post announcing the song's official release, he reflects, "Without y’all, I’d be nothing."

The timing of Combs' release couldn't be more appropriate: On Wednesday night (Sept. 18), at the 2020 ACM Awards, Combs was named Male Artist of the Year and earned Album of the Year for his 2019 sophomore album, What You See Is What You Get. The four singles from the record have helped Combs continue his streak of nine consecutive No. 1 songs -- that's every single he's released in his career thus far.

Combs is preparing to release a deluxe version of What You See Is What You Get -- titled What You See Ain't Always What You Get -- this fall. "Without You" and four additional new tracks will be added to the 17-song project.

The recently married Combs should resume touring next summer.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app