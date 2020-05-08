Luke Combs can't stop doing what he does best: Writing new music. Even in quarantine due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the country star is busy penning new tracks, then sharing them with his fans.

A Wednesday (May 6) livestream proved especially exciting for Combs fans, as the singer debuted not one, but two brand-new songs. The first, "Tomorrow Me," he co-wrote with frequent collaborator Ray Fulcher and lauded tunesmith Dean Dillon. It's a song about the desire to rekindle an old relationship, the regret that would follow and the struggle to not do so.

"Tomorrow Me ain’t gonna like the way things go tonight / If I let you in and think that it’ll be different this time," Combs sings in the chorus. "So maybe we should let yesterday be / ‘Cause I gotta live with Tomorrow Me."

Before ending the livestream — a partnership with Columbia to raise money for Captains for Clean Water — Combs let fans hear the entirety of "Cold as You." He originally debuted a bit of the track during a recent performance at the Grand Ole Opry.

Though he accompanied himself once again on an acoustic guitar, the star imbued the track with a hard edge. Whereas "Tomorrow Me" is wistful over an old love, "Cold as You" is anything but: Combs sings as a "broke-heart fool" who's tacked a photo of an ex to a bar's dartboard and is "drinkin’ beer almost as cold as you."

The coronavirus quarantine has been fruitful, musically speaking, for Combs, who recently released a new single, called "Six Feet Apart," that he wrote during his time at home. He, Brent Cobb and Rob Snyder co-wrote the song during a video call, but Combs admits he was leery of recording a pandemic-focused song at first.

"I think I just asked them out of the blue, 'Hey, do we write a song about this thing? Or is that too cheesy?'" he recalls.

Fans latched onto the track when Combs debuted it during a livestream performance, so he hit the studio for a social distancing-friendly recording session. A maximum of 10 people were involved in the process, with each person wearing a mask and recording in separate rooms as not to come in direct contact.

“It was kind of strange, but it was also really cool, because I don't think I've ever been in the studio before where there wasn't something coming next, where it wasn't like, 'Man, I've got to fly out tonight' or 'I've got to play a show tomorrow, or interviews in the morning.' There was no stress from anything else about to happen," Combs says of the session. “It kind of feels like when I first moved to Nashville. That was what we did. We didn't have publishing deals. I didn't have a record deal, and neither did any of my buddies. We could do whatever we wanted, as far as music goes.”