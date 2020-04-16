Luke Combs describes 2020 in a new, unreleased song called "Six Feet Apart." The singer dropped an acoustic version of the song on fans during a livestream concert on Wednesday night (April 15).

Combs says he wrote the lyrics with Rob Snyder ("She Got the Best of Me") and Brent Cobb just a couple of days ago, and spent all day on Wednesday trying to remember the words and chords so that he could perform the track. Other songs written about having to shelter in place during the coronavirus pandemic have been comedic, but Combs takes a serious but not somber approach to the times we're living through together.

"I miss my mom, I miss my dad / I miss the road, I miss my band / Giving hugs and shaking hands / It's a mystery I suppose / Just how long this thing goes / There'll be crowds and there'll be shows," he sings. "There will be light after dark / Someday when we aren't six feet apart."

Combs has been releasing new music regularly during his Facebook, Twitter and other livestream concerts: For example, He recently shared "Used to Wish I Was" on Instagram TV. That acoustic song is about growing up with wild dreams and ultimately being satisfied with who you've become.

Like every musician, Combs' tour bus is parked for now, as he's postponed all upcoming 2020 tour dates. "Does to Me" is his current radio single, the third from his What You See Is What You Get album (2019). Eric Church joins Combs for the anthemic, uptempo country-rocker.