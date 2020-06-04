Luke Combs sure makes it look easy. The country hitmaker will keep his No. 1 streak alive with "Lovin' on You," a '90s-influenced country-rocker that checks all the boxes.

Repeated choruses aside, this 125-word jam finds Combs listing things he enjoys a fair bit before stating his undying love for being in love with his woman. Press play above to listen.

Much like in "Beer Never Broke My Heart," Combs' Summer 2019 smash, the list is filled with specific, colorful detail that paints the song and adds strokes to a broader portrait of Combs as an artist. He's proving to be a no-nonsense country everyman that doesn't waste time or reach for words that cost a dime when those that cost a nickel will do.

Good buddy Ray Fulcher joined Combs, Thomas Archer and James McNair to write "Lovin' on You," the fourth single from What You See Is What You Get, an album that's proving to be much more appropriately named than anyone outside of Team Luke imagined. Combs started his career with eight straight No. 1 songs on Billboard's Country Airplay chart; the first six have all been certified platinum or multi-platinum.

Luke Combs' "Lovin' on You" Lyrics

Don't get me wrong, I like a bobber on the water / Hookin' 'em and reelin' 'em in / I like a Friday night slow ride, Brooks & Dunn, B-side / Hit rewind, spin it again / I like a strong shot of whiskey, the way a Marlboro hits me / Some broken-in cowboy boots

Chorus

But I'm in love and lovin' on you / I feel that rush soon as you walk in a room / I can't get enough of you, honey, you're right on the money / I'm a junkie for your midnight moves / I'm in love and lovin' on you

I like a sunrise, duck blind, birdie on a par 5 / Miller Lite before noon / I like a two-door old Ford, wood board, back porch / Three chords and the truth

Repeat Chorus

Repeat Chorus