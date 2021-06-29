Luke Combs gives a nod to good times past in a new song titled "Good Old Days," an unreleased song that he posted to social media in a live version on Tuesday night (June 29).

The 31-year-old burgeoning country superstar teased the new song in a post to Twitter on Sunday (June 27), writing, "Been playing two new songs on tour … Figured I’d share them with y’all if that’s cool? If so, I’ll post one this Tuesday and one this Thursday at 8 PM ET."

As promised, Combs posted a live clip of "Good Old Days" to Instagram on Tuesday night (June 29), writing, "The first new song I’m sharing this week - “Good Old Days.” Let me know what y’all think!"

The new song takes a happy look back at times gone by, with Combs singing, "Two lanes / Four doors, 12-pack in the floorboards / Those were the good old days."

Combs is accompanied by an acoustic guitarist, keyboards and a lead electric guitar for the performance, which took place live in front of a large audience, but it's not quite clear where.

“We were young, we were free / Didn’t have a thing that we didn’t need … Back when we knew everything / Back in the good ol’ days,” Combs sings in the chorus of the song.

Combs has been back on the road recently after suspending his touring in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He previously performed "Good Old Days" at Carolina County Music Fest, which took place in Myrtle Beach, S.C. from June 10-13.

The singer also hinted that he might be throwing a rootsy curveball at fans in the near future, sharing that he's been working on a bluegrass album as a side project. Fans have already heard Combs' bluegrass-flavored "The Great Divide," a collaboration with Billy Strings that pivots from his usual radio-ready, mainstream country sound.

Also included in the string of new songs Combs has debuted in recent months is "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old," which he debuted in February as part of a live show at Daytona International Speedway's NASCAR season-opening race.

