Luke Combs tries out some brand-new musical stylings in his unreleased "Ever Mine," a new song he debuted on social media on Sunday (Dec. 6). Backed only by his acoustic guitar, Combs evokes a lonesome love story in the song, with eloquent, sepia-toned sounding lyrics that call to mind a long-ago era.

Combs wrote "Ever Mine" with Hailey Whitters and Charlie Worsham, two artists who specialize in evocative storytelling and are known for a less varnished musical style than Combs' songs often embody. Between that rootsier aesthetic and a lyrical shift to a more old-timey storytelling style, "Ever Mine" has the potential to deliver a flavor listeners haven't gotten before from Combs, but one that just might be a logical next step in his career.

"Reminds me of a Tyler Childers song," one listener aptly commented on Combs' video post of the new song.

Combs didn't offer up any details about when, or if, he plans to put out a studio version of "Ever Mine." However, the singer has a habit of testing out unreleased new music on social media before officially putting it out: Most recently, in August, he offered up a TikTok snippet of "Forever After All," a love song inspired by his wife, Nicole, and then, in the fall, he officially released it as part of his deluxe album, What You See Ain't Always What You Get. The song made history by debuting at No. 2 on Billboard's all-genre Hot 100 chart.

The country juggernaut has broken a laundry list of streaming and chart records over the course of two album cycles. At the 2020 CMA Awards, he claimed his first-ever Album of the Year trophy for his sophomore outing, What You See Is What You Get.

