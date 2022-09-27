Luke Bryan will continue to "Kick the Dust Up" in Las Vegas into 2023: He just announced another new leg of dates for his Luke Bryan: Vegas residency at the city's Resorts World Theatre, beginning in February.

With 12 new dates at the beginning of the year, Bryan will continue a show that he says provides a more intimate connection with the crowd than the amphitheater and stadiums that normally make up the bulk of his performance venues on tour.

“I love doing these headlining shows in Vegas because the intimate room at Resorts World allows me to really connect to the crowd in such a different way,” the superstar explains in a statement. “Sitting at the piano each night has become one of my favorite moments in the show.”

The latest extension on Bryan's residency adds shows on February 1, 3, 4, 8, 10 and 11. In March, he'll return for another slate of concerts; those dates are March 22, 24, 25, 29 and 31. He'll round out the spring leg with a final date on April 1.

Bryan has added multiple new runs to his Vegas residency since its first iteration, which launched in February 2022. He quickly added more shows in June, August, September, November and December. Tickets are still available for the last two months of shows.

Meanwhile, tickets and a limited number of VIP packages for the 2023 dates on Bryan's Vegas residency will go on sale this Friday (Sept. 30.) Additionally, Citi cardholders will have access to a special presale beginning Sept. 28 at 10 AM PT.

In other news, fans will also be able to see Bryan on the small screen in November, as he's co-hosting the CMA Awards with Peyton Manning. The CMAs are set to air live from Nashville on ABC on Nov. 9.