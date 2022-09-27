Kelsea Ballerini isn't the only one whose music reflects her ongoing divorce from Morgan Evans.

During his headlining set at the CMC Rocks QLD Festival in his home country of Australia, Evans sat down at his piano to try out an unreleased heartbreak ballad called "How Long" — and it seemed pretty clear to the fans in the crowd that the lyrics were written about his split from Ballerini.

"How long have you been waiting to take our pictures down? / How long have you been breaking? Why am I just finding out?" Evans sings in the opening bars of the song, before launching into an emotional chorus.

"I would have searched the whole world over for you / Took a flight through the night to be that shoulder for you / I would have let go if you wanted me to / How many times did you say you loved me when it wasn't true?" he wondered in the chorus, fans voicing their empathy from the crowd.

Ballerini first shared the news of her divorce from Evans, after nearly five years of marriage, in late August.

"I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce," she wrote in her Instagram Stories at the time.

"This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth and effort that ultimately has come to an end," she continued. "It's hard to find the words here...but I feel extremely grateful for years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons."

Evans also confirmed the news with a brief, emotional statement on his own social channels. "I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways," he wrote. "I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not."

Ballerini, who launched her Heartfirst Tour at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Saturday night (Sept. 24), updated the lyrics of some of her songs as she performed to reflect her new single status.

