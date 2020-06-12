There's no other way to say it: Luke Bryan's new song "Build Me a Daddy" will absolutely tear your heart out. The country star debuted the tearjerker of a track on Friday (June 11).

A tweet from Bryan cautioned that "Build Me a Daddy" might turn listeners into puddles of tears: "I’ve played this song for a lot of my hardcore buddies and it chokes them up," he shared on Wednesday (June 10).

"I think that’s the beauty of country music, to really make you feel emotional," Bryan adds.

Jake Mitchell, Josh Thompson and Brett Tyler co-wrote "Build Me a Daddy," the sixth of 10 tracks on Bryan's forthcoming new album, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here. The song follows a young boy whose father, a soldier, has died.

"A boy walks past a window of a glowing 'Open' sign / Full of wooden toys and trucks and painted trains," Bryan sings. "Rings the bell up on the counter, hands a picture to the man / Of a kid beside a soldier smiling away / Says, 'Sir, I’ve heard you can build anything / Could you build me a daddy?'

"Maybe you could bring him back," the lyrics continue. "If I walked in with him, it'd sure make my Mama happy / If you could build me a daddy."

Press play above to listen — but maybe prepare yourself for a good cry first.

Born Here, Live Here, Die Here is set for release on Aug. 7, after being postponed from April 24. Bryan is hoping to support the album with his Proud to Be Right Here Tour, which was supposed to start on May 28 but has been pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, his website shows dates beginning in August.