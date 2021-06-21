Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real Announce Fall 2021 Headlining Tour
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real are headed back on the road this fall. The singer and his band have confirmed a rigorous stretch of dates beginning Sept. 3 in Pioneertown, Calif., and continuing through late November.
The trek is in support of their just-released album, A Few Stars Apart, which came out on June 11 and is in part a product of the songwriting Nelson did while grappling with isolation and the change to his routine that came with the COVID-19 pandemic. The singer-songwriter spent much of 2020 with his family, including his famous road dog dad, Willie Nelson, and while the time off the road was a major adjustment for the musical family, the younger Nelson says his takeaways from the experience were overwhelmingly positive.
"I mean, a lot of people were stuck away from their families and didn't know what to do. So I just consider myself extremely lucky to have been with them at the time that this all went down," he reflects. "In a way, it was divine timing that I could be with them, and it gave me a really great chance to spend more time with them, consecutively, than I had spent in a long time."
Still, to everything there is a season, and both musical Nelsons are now excitedly preparing to return to their lives as busy touring musicians. For Lukas and his band, that means putting the 11 new songs on A Few Stars Apart in a live setting for the first time.
Among the venues they're set to hit for their headlining tour are Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre and a two-night stand at Los Angeles' El Rey Theatre. A full list of dates and venues is below.
Tickets for Nelson and company's 2021 tour dates will go on sale Friday (June 25) at 10AM local time. Information on opening acts for the tour is not yet available.
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, 2021 Headlining Tour Dates:
Sept. 3 -- Pioneertown, Calif. @ Pappy & Harriet’s
Sept. 4-5 -- Solana Beach, Calif. @ Belly Up
Sept. 7 -- Pomona, Calif. @ Glass House
Sept. 9 -- Ventura, Calif. @ Ventura Theatre
Sept. 10 -- Santa Cruz, Calif. @ The Catalyst
Sept. 11 -- Mill Valley, Calif. @ Sound Summit Festival at Mt. Tamalpais State Park
Sept. 14 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre
Sept. 15 -- Steamboat Springs, Colo. @ Strings Music Pavilion
Sept. 17 -- Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sept. 18-19 -- Telluride, Colo. @ Telluride Brews & Blues Festival
Sept. 21 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater
Sept. 22 -- Des Moines, Iowa @ Hoyt Sherman Place
Sept. 28 -- Madison, Wisc. @ The Sylvee
Sept. 29 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue
Sept. 30 -- Chicago, Ill. @ The Vic Theatre
Oct. 2 -- Covington, Ky. @ Madison Theatre
Oct. 3 -- Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom
Oct. 4 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Deluxe at Old National Centre
Oct. 7 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues
Oct. 8 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Intersection
Oct. 9 -- Rockbridge, Ohio @ Hocking Hills Music Festival
Oct. 11 -- McKees Rocks, Pa. @ Roxian Live
Oct. 12 -- Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews Hall
Oct. 13 -- Buffalo, N.Y. @ Asbury Hall
Oct. 15 -- Boston, Mass. @ Royale
Oct. 16 -- Providence, R.I. @ Fete
Oct. 17 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer
Oct. 18 -- Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Steel
Oct. 20 -- Northampton, Mass. @ The Academy of Music
Oct. 22 -- Port Chester, N.Y. @ Capitol Theatre
Oct. 23 -- Washington D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre
Oct. 24 -- Richmond, Va. @ The National
Oct. 26 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Lincoln Theatre
Oct. 28 -- Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel
Oct. 29 -- Knoxville, Tenn. @ The Mill & Mine
Oct. 30 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Roxy
Nov. 2 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
Nov. 4 -- Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain’s Ballroom
Nov. 5 -- Wichita, Kan. @ The Cotillion
Nov. 6 -- Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues
Nov. 8 -- Houston, Texas @ House of Blues
Nov. 9 -- Austin, Texas @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater
Nov. 11 -- Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre
Nov. 12 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren
Nov. 13 -- Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory
Nov. 15-16 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ El Rey Theatre
Nov. 21 -- Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox
Nov. 22 -- Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom