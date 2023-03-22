Lainey Wilson and Lukas Nelson Are ‘More Than Friends’ in New Duet [LISTEN]

Lukas Nelson has teamed up with Lainey Wilson for a playful and flirty new collaboration. Released today (March 22), "More Than Friends" finds the pair on the verge of risking it all and making the leap from being pals to something more.

Backed by richly layered, slow-rolling instrumentation, the instantly infectious and lively collaboration spotlights the strength of both artists' impeccable vocals.

"When I wrote 'More Than Friends,' I had always envisioned it as a duet," Nelson says. "I am a big fan of Lainey and she was at the top of my list of artists I wanted to sing with me on this track. When we sent her the song, I was thrilled to hear back that she loved it and wanted to do it."

Wilson says she couldn't pass up the opportunity to join forces with a musician, songwriter and performer as respected as Nelson.

"'More Than Friends' is a modern-day take on the musical, kindred spirits of icons like Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers," adds Wilson. "I'm so honored to be able to work with someone as talented as Lukas. His artistry and storytelling within music is unlike any other."

Watch the track's official music video, produced and directed by Nicki Fletcher and Mason Allen of Tacklebox Films, below:

"More Than Friends" is the first track off Sticks and Stones, the upcoming eighth studio album from Nelson and his band, Promise of the Real. Set for release on July 14, the self-produced project sharply focuses on radiating positivity and exploring the shared experiences that bring us all together.

attachment-lukas-nelson-sticks-and-stones loading...

"This album is about celebrating the human connection, joy and excitement," Nelson explains. "We went from quiet and introspective on A Few Stars Apart to something big and fun to really showcase the band's talent and performance. You can listen to the album Sticks and Stones from start to finish and get the songs to dance to and then the quiet, poignant songs. To me, this album is the perfect setlist."

On April 1, Nelson + POTR will embark on their 2023 headlining tour, which starts with a stop in Charles Town, W.V., before continuing to over a dozen more cities across the U.S., U.K. and Ireland. You can find a complete list of concert dates and additional ticketing information via Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real's official website.

Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real, Sticks and Stones Track List:

1. "Sticks and Stones"

2. "Alcohallelujah"

3. "Every Time I Drink"

4. "More Than Friends" (feat. Lainey Wilson)

5. "Ladder of Love"

6. "Wrong House"

7. "Icarus"

8. "If I Didn’t Love You"

9. "Overpass"

10. "Lying"

11. "All Four Winds"

12. "The View"