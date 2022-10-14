Watch Lucius’ Captivating Performance of ‘The Man I’ll Never Find’ on ‘Austin City Limits’ [Exclusive Premiere]

Genre-bending duo Lucius will appear on Saturday's (Oct. 15) episode of Austin City Limits, but we're giving The Boot and Taste of Country readers an exclusive first look at their performance.

Lead members Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig will take the stage in support of their acclaimed fourth album Second Nature, which they released in April. The project was produced in collaboration with longtime pals Brandi Carlile and Dave Cobb, who helped remold and elevate the duo's blend of striking harmonies and artistic elements plucked from futuristic pop, folk, country and retro funk.

Today, we're sharing a first look of Lucius' gripping performance of their Second Nature cut "The Man I'll Never Find," which you can watch below. Wolfe and Laessig infuse power and emotion into every line, offering up one of the most captivating moments of their stellar five-song set.

This week's episode marks Lucius' first headlining appearance on Austin City Limits and their first return to the stage since supplying backing vocals for Wilco's Jeff Tweedy during his Season 40 set in 2014.

The long-running series kicked off its 48th season last month with an energizing set from Lucius' collaborator, award-winning singer-songwriter and activist Brandi Carlile. Later this season, viewers will be treated to performances from Parker McCollum and Robert Earl Keen, ACL stalwart Lyle Lovett and His Large Band, as well as Americana breakout Allison Russell.

Following its on-air premiere, fans can stream Lucius' ACL episode online via PBS.org. Full episode details and air times are available at PBS.org/AustinCityLimits. Find out how to watch the episode as it airs on Saturday here.