Lucinda Williams has shared a brand-new track from the soundtrack of Netflix's new original film Lost Girls. Press play above to hear the iconic singer-songwriter's moving song, "Lost Girl."

"Lost Girl" was co-produced by Williams and her husband, Tom Overby, and recorded at Hollywood’s historic Capitol Studios. “I recorded my Blessed album there, and it’s always an inspiring place to work, given all the incredible people who have recorded there over the years,” Williams says in a statement. “They still have the original mic that Frank Sinatra sang on. They bring it out in a box that has a piece of tape on the side that just says FRANK.”

The haunting "Lost Girl" runs over the closing credits of the film, and finds Williams looking for comfort and closure while missing a loved one: "I look for you on every corner and every street I look down," she sings. "I will never give up hoping that one day you will be found."

“We were very lucky with the amazing band that we were able to put together on short notice -- it helps that they are all good friends,” Williams adds. “Within two or three days, we had Benmont Tench and Steve Ferrone from the Heartbreakers and Val McCallum, who plays in Jackson Browne’s band, as well as Blake Mills, who used to play in my band several years ago. It was truly an amazing band. I think it was all just meant to be.”

Lost Girls tells the story of a woman who is desperately searching to find her daughter and finds herself working to solve the mysterious murders of female sex workers. The film, directed by two-time Academy Award nominee Liz Garbus, is currently streaming exclusively on Netflix.