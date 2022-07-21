Loretta Lynn to ‘America’s Got Talent’ Trio Chapel Hart: Me Next!

Loretta Lynn watched Chapel Hart's Dolly Parton-inspired performance on America's Got Talent this week and saw an opportunity. The country legend has formally asked the new country trio to dip into her song catalog next.

Chapel Hart earned a Golden Buzzer on AGT with a performance of an original song called "You Can Have Him Jolene."

"We were so inspired by the song 'Jolene' and we just love the storyline," they told the judging panel. "We figured though, from 1973 to 2022 we could not still be fighting over the same man, so we just decided to tell her, ‘You can just have him, Jolene.'"

Parton loved it, tweeting "What a fun new take on my song."

The performance earned the family group (sisters Danica Hart and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle) praise from millions on social media during and after the tear-jerking, 9-minute-long appearance on NBC. One of those watching was Lynn.

"I love it, ladies," she writes. "Now I'm wondering what you might be able to do with one of my songs.

On Instagram, Chapel Hart used a trio of exploding head emojis to express their shock.

Internet searches asking Who Is Chapel Hart? spiked in the hours and days following their Tuesday night (July 19) television appearance. Their song catalog also began receiving significantly more attention. At one point, The Girls Are Back in Town album was the No. 1 country album on iTunes rolling chart, ahead of albums by Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen and Chris Stapleton.

New fans will have to wait a bit to see them on television, however. Since they earned a Golden Buzzer, Chapel Hart will jump to the live finals of America's Got Talent, set for mid-September.