Yep, Dolly Parton Saw Chapel Hart’s ‘AGT’ Audition — Here’s What She Said

Dolly Parton is a fan of Chapel Hart! The country music icon gave her approval after catching the Mississippi-based family trio’s pre-taped audition, which aired on Season 17’s America’s Got Talent on Tuesday night (July 19) on NBC.

Those who tuned in to the latest episode of AGT will remember Chapel Hart’s stellar performance of their original song called “You Can Have Him, Jolene.” The tune offers a follow-up to Parton's 1973 classic by telling a tale in which the woman no longer begs another not to take her man.

Instead, Chapel Hart, made up of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their first cousin, Trea Swindle, sings of a woman who decides to let her man loose reasoning with the words, “He don't mean much to me / Well I brought so much, two rivers turned the seas / Oh Jolene, when you think that he's in love surely leave / Like he did me / You can have him, Jolene.”

“What a fun new take on my song, @ChapelHartBand!” Parton said after seeing the footage, tagging Chapel Hart's handle on Twitter on Wednesday (July 20), and sharing a clip from their audition.

“Carl's birthday is today. So I think I'll hang on to him, and I'm not notifying Jolene that today is his birthday #AGT,” Parton quipped.

The country icon wasn’t the only one impressed by Chapel Hart's witty lyrics and captivating stage presence during their performance. AGT judges Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel, along with host Terry Crews, were also moved by their talent and vocal delivery.

“Oh my gosh. Trust me. I needed you today,” Cowell, who is notoriously a tough critic, said after the audition. “That was fantastic! I love the choreography going on around you. I mean, it was brilliant.”

Chapel Hart’s audition was also well-received by the members of the studio audience. They called for the show judges to hit the coveted Golden Buzzer, which sends exceptional acts into the live rounds of the show.

The trio's audition was indeed one to remember, as they received the Golden Buzzer in a rare moment during the final minutes of the two-hour telecast.

Parton, a 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, wrote “Jolene” in the 1970s on the same day that she penned the smash “I Will Always Love You," later made famous by Whitney Houston. “Jolene” was partly inspired by a red-headed bank teller that Parton and her husband, Carl Dean, knew long ago. The tune was Parton's second No. 1 career hit on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8PM ET on NBC.

Country Singers You Forgot Got Their Start on Reality TV: