Little Big Town brought a whole lot of energy -- and some serious horn power! -- toNBC's Today show with a live rendition of "Wine, Beer, Whiskey," performed live at Universal Orlando Resort. The band performed the song in from of a live, outdoor audience.

"Wine, Beer, Whiskey" comes off of Little Big Town's ninth studio album, Nightfall. It's one of the more upbeat and party-ready tracks off of the project, which includes just as much heartache and introspective meditation as it does fun-loving swagger.

Of course, there's still plenty of tunes to throw one back to on the band's newest album, and "Wine, Beer, Whiskey" is proof positive of that fact. The live version of the song shows a crowd of fans -- including Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie -- dancing along to the tune. Press play below to watch Little Big Town rock the outdoor stage.

"Wine, Beer, Whiskey"'s boozy inclinations are something of a theme for the band's new project: The first single off of Nightfall, was "Over Drinking," a barstool, sway-a-long ode to getting over lost love.

The album brings a number of poignant -- even majestic -- moments, too, such as its sweepingly romantic title track -- a dreamy love ballad filled with lush harmony -- and the plaintive "For the Daughters," a meditation on the inequality that women and young girls are met with in every aspect of life.

Little Big Town kicked off their 2020 Nightfall Tour on the iconic Carnegie Hall stage in New York City in January; the run is set to continue through May.