Little Big Town are ushering in the summertime with a charming new love song, "All Summer."

Penned by Fairchild, Sarah Buxton, Ashley Ray, Alysa Vanderheym, Madi Diaz and Savana Santos, the romantic tune narrates the story of a woman soaking up the sun by the beach when she suddenly notices a dashing man and falls head over heels for him.

“I'll let you buy my drink / Let you in on every thought I think / And baby, I admit that I don't get like this / Something 'bout your lips, I don't know what this is,” LBT’s lead vocalist Karen Fairchild sings on a verse, before continuing the flirting.

“But here I am getting tan, drinking wine on the water / And it's easy and it's fun if you want and if I want I'll be your dream in between and your mеantime lover / All summer, all summеr, all summer,” she details on the seductive chorus, hoping to ignite some summertime romance.

Sonically, the breezy track features a glossy ‘80s pop-leaning, disco-like production, along with hand claps, brisk country instrumentation, and the signature LBT harmonies.

“All Summer” is a follow-up release to Little Big Town’s current single, "Hell Yeah." Prior to that, their last record, Nightfall, dropped in January 2020 and included the songs "The Daughters," "Sugar Coat" and “Next to You.”

On the tour front, Little Big Town just wrapped up their tour opening up for the Eagles in Europe. Just before that, they were out on the road with Miranda Lambert and the Cadillac Three on their Bandwagon Tour.