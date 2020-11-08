Lee Brice has tested positive for COVID-19 and, therefore, will not perform as scheduled at the 2020 CMA Awards on Wednesday (Nov. 11).

Brice was tested ahead of rehearsals for the annual awards show, and received his results before arriving onsite for any pre-CMAs events, a representative for Brice told the Associated Press on Sunday (Nov. 8). According to his rep, the singer is “in good spirits and not experiencing any symptoms,” and will be quarantining at home until he is given an all-clear from his doctor.

“Lee would like to thank the CMAs and all of his incredible fans for his nominations," a statement shares, "and is wishing his fellow nominees an incredible evening celebrating the best of country music."

Brice was slated to appear on the 2020 CMA Awards with Carly Pearce to perform their duet, “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” which is nominated in two CMA categories: Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year.

While the CMA Awards this year will not happen in front of a live in-person audience due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, nominated artists, performers and presenters are slated to gather together for the event, utilizing social distancing practices. The show is set to take place at Nashville's Music City Center and air live on ABC beginning at 8PM ET.

The Boot has reached out to both Brice and Pearce's teams for further information about the new plan for their 2020 CMA Awards performance. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

The Boot will be staying up late covering the most buzzed-about winners, fashion and moments at the 2020 CMA Awards. Readers can watch along with us by checking back to TheBoot.com for the latest CMAs headlines, liking The Boot on Facebook and following The Boot on Twitter.

WATCH: Unforgettable CMA Awards Controversies