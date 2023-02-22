For Lee Brice, Kyle Jacobs was more than a friend. In reflecting on the songwriter's death, he calls him his "brother."

Aside from wife Kellie Pickler, Brice may be the country artist most closely associated with Jacobs, who died at his Nashville home on Feb. 17.

"These past few days have truly been some of the hardest of my life," Brice shares.

"At times, I feel lost and buried under this deep sadness. Other times, I sit and remember all the times with Kyle that bring me comfort and make me smile."

Police say Kyle Jacobs died by suicide in an upstairs bedroom of his home.

Scotty McCreery, Tim McGraw and George Strait are just a few of the dozens of hitmakers who recorded his songs.

Funeral service details have not yet been revealed.

While Jacobs scored an A/C hit in the early 2000s, his work with Brice earned both men their first country hit. Garth Brooks' "More Than a Memory" was written by Brice, Jacobs and Billy Montana, and it became the first song to debut on country airplay charts at No. 1.

Together, they'd write 11 more songs for Brice's albums over the next 13 years, including the chart-topping "Rumor." Jacobs also produced Brice's studio albums, giving him an ACM for Single of the Year for the song "I Drive Your Truck."

"He was, without a doubt, one of the best people anyone could ever hope to have in their corner," Brice adds in a message shared to social media. "I am eternally grateful for having him in mine."

"I’ll miss you til we meet again. I love you, brother," Brice says to his friend, who was 49 at the time of his death.

Jacobs and Pickler married in 2010 and did not not have any children together. She has yet to comment publicly.