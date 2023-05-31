Remembering the Country Stars Who Have Died in 2023

The country music community has said goodbye to some of the genre's most accomplished talented in 2023. Although they may be gone, the impact that these artists, songwriters and music industry members had on the genre will be felt for years and decades to come.

The world was shocked by the passing of Lisa Marie Presley, a talented musician and the only child of rock legend Elvis Presley, who died on Jan. 12 after suffering from cardiac arrest. She was 54 years old. Kyle Jacobs, the celebrated country songwriter behind hits like Lee Brice's "I Drive Your Truck" and husband to Kellie Pickler, died by suicide at the age of 49.

A flood of tributes poured in for Keith Gattis, a longtime producer and songwriter who worked alongside greats like Willie Nelson, George Strait and Miranda Lambert, upon news of his death. Jake Owen, Brothers Osborne's John Osborne and Kendall Marvel were just a few of the artists who shared memories on social media of the award-winning talent, who died on April 23 in tractor accident at his Nashville-area home.

Tina Turner, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist and founding member Gary Rossington, Gordon Lightfoot and David Crosby are just a few of the cross-genre icons who we've also said goodbye to this year.

Read through our list and remember the country artists, songwriters and other industry members who have died in 2023: