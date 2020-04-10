In a world where you never know what's waiting for you around the corner, sometimes letting destiny take the wheel is the best option. It worked for Lee Brice on his new single, "One of Them Girls."

A country music powerhouse with a bevy of No. 1 singles under his belt, Brice trusted fate last year as he prepped for the first big recording session for his next record. Following up on a whim that had been wheeling through his head, Brice decided to give songwriting friends Ashley Gorley, Dallas Davidson and Ben Johnson a call the night before a Father's Day writing session, asking if they wanted to come over and flesh out a song idea.

So, they met up at 10PM and had wrapped something new by 3AM. Come 9AM, they were in the studio.

“I know that my team was thinking, ‘Well, crap, when he does this, it usually is good,'" Brice recalls, laughing, during a recent interview with Taste of Country. "Once they heard this song, they wanted to knock off one of the songs we were going to record and cut this one first. Now that doesn’t happen very often, but it's pretty, pretty cool when it does."

"It's not normal to write the song and record it the next day," he furthers.

That's what happened with "One of Them Girls" — a summer-tinged song that tells of strong, confident girls who hold their hearts up as an armor of sorts, waiting for the right person who can take down their guard. It's a song that makes you feel good, and feeling good is vital these days in light of the continued spread of the coronavirus, Brice insists.

"People are looking and searching for something to being entertained by right now," says the singer, who is currently driving his way to the top of the charts with "I Hope You're Happy Now" alongside duet partner Carly Pearce. "I’ve been doing some appearances and singing songs, and in that moment, you can see that these people let themselves stop for a bit. It’s like therapy."

While Brice acknowledges that he has been missing time on the road, touring regularly, he's trying to look at this time at home as not only therapeutic, but a blessing.

"I’ve been loving my time and enjoying my time with the family and I have had the time to teach the kids that my daddy taught me, you know?" he says quietly. "That’s a special thing that I will be thankful for, that I had this time. But yeah, I’m busting at the seams to get back out there."