Lauren Alaina revealed a new song, “The Other Side,” on Monday night (Oct. 21) in a grandiose way: landing her highest score yet on Dancing With the Stars with a routine set to the deeply personal track. Readers can press play above to hear the song.

Alaina’s dance routine and song reveal came exactly one year after the death of the faith-filled song’s inspiration: her stepfather, Sam Ramker. A family friend, Ramker married Alaina's mom following Alaina's parents' divorce.

“He was always my champion. He was always my number one fan,” writes Alaina on social media. “Now he’s my guardian angel.”

Alaina co-wrote "The Other Side" with Jon Nite and Zach Kale, in memory of Ramker. "I wanted to create a song that did him justice,” she adds in a press release. “He couldn’t hear me sing without crying because he was so proud of me ... I wrote this song so that he can live on, and never be forgotten.”

Ramker died on Oct. 21, 2018, away after a battle with Stage IV cancer. The faith-filled song that his death inspired expresses an expectation that we'll see our loved ones again on the other side of eternity.

Alaina's new song comes as her current single, "Getting Good,” plays on country radio. It precedes two 2020 tours for Alaina: her solo That Girl Was Me Tour and a spot on Blake Shelton's 2020 Friends & Heroes Tour alongside veteran acts Trace Adkins, John Anderson and the Bellamy Brothers.