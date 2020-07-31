Lauren Alaina reflects on the race of life in her new song "Run." The country singer dropped the track -- her first from a forthcoming new EP -- on Friday (July 31).

Co-written by Alaina with Ben Johnson and Kennedi, "Run" focuses on the similarities between us all: specifically, that we're always focusing on the future, striving for something more. "No matter where we're going / No matter where we're from / We're all born to run," Alaina sings in the chorus.

"We are all running. Constantly. Non-Stop. Even in this quarantine, we are all still the busiest we’ve ever been. Life just keeps going and going and going in unbelievable paces as we try to race ourselves to the next thing," Alaina reflects in a press release. "My idea with the song was to refer to examples of all things that run because no matter what your walk of life is, we are all racing to the next thing. We are all trying to get where we are going. We all get our hearts broken. We all have these childhood dreams. We ‘run’ to make it all happen.”

"Run" is one of six songs on Alaina's Getting Over Him EP. The project, due out on Sept. 4, was completely co-written by the singer and features two duets: one with her friend and labelmate Jon Pardi (the title track, which Alaina says Pardi "loved"), and another with pop singer Lukas Graham ("What Do You Think Of," an incredibly vulnerable track that Alaina says "comes from a really broken place").

“Music is my lifeline. Music literally pulls me out of everything I ever go through ... and I feel really empowered with this music. I feel like this music shows my personal growth and my emotional growth," Alaina says. "This EP of songs is all about loving myself through other people not loving me and not staying with me. It’s about me being able to get back to that same confident girl I wrote about on [2017's] Road Less Traveled and to hold on to that confidence. I get to celebrate that with this music, and I am so excited."

Getting Over Him follows Getting Good, which Alaina dropped in March.

Lauren Alaina, Getting Over Him EP Tracklist:

1. "Run" (Lauren Alaina/Ben Johnson/Kennedi)

2. "If I Was a Beer" (Lauren Alaina/David Garcia/Hardy)

3. "Bar Back" (Lauren Alaina/David Garcia/Hilary Lindsay)

4. "Getting Over Him" (duet with Jon Pardi) (Lauren Alaina/Paul DiGiovanni/Emily Weisband)

5. "See You in Your Hometown" (Lauren Alaina/Ben Johnson/ Kennedi)

6. "What Do You Think Of?" (duet with Lukas Graham) "Lauren Alaina/Johan Carlsson/ Asia Whiteacre"