Bluesy sister duo Larkin Poe have plans for a covers album featuring songs by everyone from Elton John to Lenny Kravitz to Post Malone. The pair's Kindred Spirits is due out in late November.

Rebecca and Megan Lovell released their fifth studio album, Self Made Man, in June. The record topped the Billboard Blues Albums chart following its debut, and the pair's previous project earned a Grammy Awards nomination. Kindred Spirits will be their first-ever covers project.

“Music is a bridge that can connect generations across time. In recording Kindred Spirits, our admiration for the artists who originally wrote and performed the songs blossomed into an even deeper reverence," Larkin Poe say of the album. "Coming up in a family of music lovers, a lot of the songs we have always seemed to gravitate towards learning have been with us since childhood ... Bringing these old friends into the studio, stripping them back to the bones and recording them live and raw, felt like a ritual."

Among the songs on Kindred Spirits is the Moody Blues' "Knights in White Satin." The Lovells' cover of the 1967 hit earned the approval of the band's Justin Hayward, who wrote the song: "Love it, love them, love them playing it," Hayward tweeted.

"We remember hearing Doc Watson, a true American treasure, sing ["Knights in White Satin"] late in his career — his beautiful voice soaring through a dark theater, the plaintive lyric unforgettable," Larkin Poe share of the song. "It’s hard to believe that Justin Hayward was only 19 years old when he wrote it.”

Kindred Spirits is available to pre-order and pre-save now ahead of its Nov. 20 release via Larkin Poe's Tricki-Woo Records. Find cover art and a full tracklist below.

Tricki-Woo Records

Larkin Poe, Kindred Spirits Tracklist:

1. "Hellhound on My Trail" (Robert Johnson)

2. "Fly Away" (Lenny Kravitz)

3. "Rockin’ in the Free World" (Neil Young)

4. "(You’re the) Devil in Disguise" (Elvis Presley)

5. "In the Air Tonight" (Phil Collins)

6. "Nights in White Satin" (The Moody Blues)

7. "Who Do You Love" (Bo Diddley)

8. "Take What You Want" (Post Malone)

9. "Ramblin’ Man" (The Allman Brothers)

10. "Bell Bottom Blues" (Derek & the Dominoes)

11. "Crocodile Rock" (Elton John)