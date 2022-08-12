Lainey Wilson's sophomore album, Bell Bottom Country, will drop on October 28, but fans won't have to wait long for a preview with a new song, "Watermelon Moonshine,” out Friday (Aug. 12).

The summery mid-tempo ballad timestamps a period in Wilson's life when caving into infatuation and buzzed-up romance was the best thing to do. It also takes listeners back to a simpler time in their youth when loving someone else wasn't ridden or weighed down with second guesses, obligations or consequences.

“I was his and every bit of that boy was mine / Too young to know what love was / We were learnin’ on a sweet buzz / There’s never nothin’ like the first time / Mine’s always gonna taste like / Watermelon moonshine,” she sings in the breezy chorus over a laid-back acoustic comprising acoustic guitar strums, tambourine and soft drum beats.

The song, which Wilson penned with Josh Kear and Jordan Schmidt, is also melodically and sentimentally reminiscent of Deana Carter’s timeless “Strawberry Wine” and Craig Morgan’s nostalgic “That’s What I Love About Sunday,” making it sound like a nostalgic tune from yesteryears.

“Watermelon Moonshine” is the latest preview of Wilson’s just-announced sophomore record, Bell Bottom Country. The 14-song collection was first previewed with its lead single, "Heart Like a Truck." It serves as the follow-up to the Louisianan’s acclaimed 2021 album, Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’.

Released via Broken Bow Records, the project spawned her breakout single and massive No. 1 hit, “Things a Man Oughta Know.” Wilson's second chart-topping single was the Cole Swindell-assisted "Never Say Never."

Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottom Country Tracklist:

1. "Hillbilly Hippie" (Jeremy Bussey, Lainey Wilson & Terri Jo Box)

2. "Road Runner" (Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson & Trannie Anderson)

3. "Watermelon Moonshine" (Jordan Schmidt, Josh Kear & Lainey Wilson)

4. "Grease" (Andrew Petroff, Jessi Alexander & Lainey Wilson)

5. "Weak-End" (Faren Rachels, Lainey Wilson & Nicolette Hayford)

6. "Me, You and Jesus" (Dallas Wilson, Emily Weisband & Lainey Wilson)

7. "Hold My Halo" (Derek George, Lainey Wilson, Lynn Hutton & Monty Criswell)

8. "Heart Like a Truck" (Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson & Trannie Anderson)

9. "Atta Girl" (Brett Tyler, Dallas Wilson & Lainey Wilson)

10. "This One's Gonna Cost Me" (Faren Rachels, Lainey Wilson & Nicolette Hayford)

11. "Those Boots (Daddy's Song)" (Lainey Wilson, Terri Jo Box & Trent Tomlinson)

12. "Live Off" (Adam Doleac, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson & Trannie Anderson)

13. "Wildflowers and Wild Horses" (Lainey Wilson, Paul Sikes & Trannie Anderson)

14. "What's Up" (What's Going On) (Linda Perry)

