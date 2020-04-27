Louisiana native Lainey Wilson ain't the type to settle down, and she warns an eager paramour as much in her new song "Rolling Stone." Press play above to listen.

Part of Wilson's plan to release one new song each month, "Rolling Stone" was written by Wilson with Tammi Kidd Hutton and Brent Anderson. In her lover's arms, she "feel[s] like a queen in a king-size bed," but that's not enough to get her to change her ways.

"Think you're the one who's gonna turn me around / Give me a ring and settle me down / Got a little hold on me, don't get me wrong," Wilson sings in the chorus. "But, baby, my heart runs wild and free ... You don't give a rock to a rolling stone."

"When I got into the studio to record with Jay [Joyce], my producer, it started it off with a train beat, and I remember closing my eyes and singing along, empowered by the feeling of freedom that goes hand in hand with chasing such a crazy, nomadic dream," Wilson reflects in a press release. "Jay’s production just brought it all to life in such a cinematic way ... It was like I got lost in an old Western movie."

Now signed with BBR Music Group, Wilson has created and perfected her own unique sound, which she calls "bell bottom country": a cross between easy listening and hard truths. As anyone who has frequented Wilson's shows and meet and greets can attest, the aesthetic also extends to her fashion sense.

Wilson released a four-track EP, Redneck Hollywood, in the fall. She co-wrote all of the songs included in the collection, which was also produced by Joyce.