Laine Hardy Announces His Debut Album, ‘Here’s to Anyone’

Laine Hardy’s debut album will drop before summer ends. Here’s to Anyone features 11 songs, two written by the former American Idol winner.

“One of Those” and “The Other LA” are the two songs Hardy co-wrote on Here’s to Anyone, due Sept. 17 on Buena Vista Records. Veteran Nashville hitmakers David Lee Murphy, Jordan Reynolds, Josh Thompson, Busbee, Steve Moakler and more helped write the remaining songs. A full tracklist for Here’s to Anyone is below.

Producer Michael Knox has worked closely with Hardy since the young star won American Idol in 2019, and together they set arrangements to the 11 songs that represent Hardy’s influences while speaking to his potential. Six of the 11 are available on streaming platforms already, including “Authentic,” released last week.

While visiting the Taste of Country studio in July, Hardy performed "Memorize You," his newest single:

Look for Hardy on the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour this year. He's also set to make his Grand Ole Opry debut on Aug. 28.

Buena Vista Records

Laine Hardy's Here's to Anyone Tracklist:

1. "Authentic" (Jessi Alexander, Matt Jenkins, David Lee Murphy)

2. "For a Girl" (Wendell Mobley, Neil Thrasher, Tony Martin, Johnny Dailey)

3. "Here’s to Anyone" (Jacob Rice, John King, Derrick Southerland)

4. "Memorize You" (Michael Tyler, Eric Arjes, Steven Dale Jones)

5. "One of Those" (Laine Hardy, Jordan Reynolds, Laura Veltz)

6. "Comin’ Down" (Justin Weaver, Josh Miller, Josh Mirenda)

7. "Ground I Grew Up On" (Josh Thompson, Brett Beavers, Brandon Kinney)

8. "California Won’t" (Mike Busbee, Andrew Dorff, Jon Nite)

9. "Tiny Town" (Tyler)

10. "The Other LA" (Hardy, Erik Dylan, Andy Sheridan, Dan Isbell)

11. "Let There Be Country" (Jason Afable, Steve Moakler, Tim Nicholas)