Laine Hardy brought his new single to reality TV this week. The Season 17 American Idol winner performed "Memorize You" on a different ABC show, The Bachelorette.

The plot of Monday night's (July 5) episode found Bachelorette Katie Thurston overseeing a game of sport ball. We're not being dismissive — the game looked to have literally been made up for the show, but many viewers probably didn't mind, as the suitors were in black or red wrestling singlets. Hardy was not among that throng.

His performance came during a separate, emotional part of the episode, when Blake returned to the franchise, hoping to find a connection with Katie. They had a one-on-one date, during which she opened up about past trauma, and they talked about trust. That's when Hardy appeared to sing "Memorize You" as they slow danced, commenting about how easy the relationship between them feels.

"Memorize You" was written by Michael Tyler, Eric Arjes and Steven Dale Jones, and it follows previous Hardy singles such as "Tiny Town," "Ground I Grew Up On" and "Let There Be Country." The Louisiana native has spent his time since winning American Idol in Nashville, working with top songwriters and producer Michael Knox.

Later this month, Hardy will begin the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour in Dewey Beach, Del. Previous country singers who've performed on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette include Chase Rice and Tenille Arts, both of whom had hits afterward.

