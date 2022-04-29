American Idol singer Laine Hardy received an arrest warrant from the Louisiana State University Police Department on Thursday (April 28), and he says he's cooperating fully. His lawyer adds that he'll continue to work with LSU as they investigate the allegations against him.

The nature of the allegations is still unclear, but WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge, La., sources someone familiar with the case in reporting Hardy (from nearby Livingston, La.) is accused of leaving a listening device in a female's residence to monitor her conversations. LSU police told USA Today they may announce charges on Friday (April 29).

A representative for Hardy shared his lawyer's statement with Taste of Country, but offered no further details.

"I can confirm that Mr. Hardy did receive a warrant for his arrest earlier today and has been and will continue to be completely cooperative with the Louisiana State University Police Department on this matter," C. Frank Holthaus writes. "Due to the public nature of Mr. Hardy’s profession, we ask for privacy at this time."

In his own statement, the 21-year-old also asked for privacy.

"Earlier today, I received a warrant due to allegations made against me and have been fully cooperative with the Louisiana State University Police Department," he wrote on social media on Thursday evening (April 28). "I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans. However, due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time. I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward."

Hardy won Season 17 of American Idol and began to split time between his home in Livingston and Nashville. He teamed with producer Michael Knox to craft his debut album, Here's to Anyone, in 2021. "Memorize You" is his most played song on the streaming platform Spotify, where he attracts 343,000 monthly listeners.

On Monday (May 2), Hardy is set to return to American Idol to perform with Laci Kaye Booth.

Taste of Country has reached out to LSUPD for comment on Hardy's warrant, but had received no response at the time of publication.

