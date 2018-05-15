Country legend Kris Kristofferson was joined by backing band Ben Haggard and the Strangers as well as country singer Margo Price for "Why Me Lord," in a performance at Nashville's Basement East that was part of a three-night run of intimate club shows that are happening this week. Readers can press play above to watch video of the all-star collaboration.

Monday night (May 14) was the first of three nights at the Nashville hot spot where Kristoferson took the stage with Ben Haggard and their ace band, which includes drummer Jeff Ingraham, bassist Doug Colosio, fiddler Scott Joss and steel player Normal Hamlet, a veteran of Merle Haggard's crew. Kristofferson's daughter sang harmony along with Price on the country classic, which was originally recorded by Johnny Cash in 1968, and was subsequently released by Kristofferson in 1972 as part of a recording that he made with Casey's mother Rita Coolidge.

The ensemble performed a mix of classics from Kristofferson's repertoire as well as drawing from Haggard's musical catalogue. They played old school hits such as "Sunday Morning Coming Down,""Okie from Muskogee," and "Me & Bobby McGee." It wasn't the first time Kristofferson has teamed up with Price to perform the latter: The country artists appeared onstage for a rendition of "Me & Bobby McGee" during the Newport Folk Festival in 2016, in collaboration with the Texas Gentlemen.

Price gets her own three-night run beginning this Saturday (May 19) at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, as part of a run of headlining dates and festival appearances that will span through the summer of 2018. Tickets are available for purchase at her website.