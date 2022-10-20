Are Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce Collaborating at the CMA Awards?

Kelsea Ballerini enlisted Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce for a song on her recent Subject to Change album called "You're Drunk, Go Home," and some are speculating that the three powerhouse singers may reunite to perform the song on the upcoming CMA Awards.

TMZ reports that "production sources" related to the awards show have allegedly confirmed the performance. Ballerini hasn't shared any clues about her CMA performance, and neither has Pearce.

Clarkson, for her part, has been a semi-regular guest at country awards shows throughout her career — including memorable duets with Jason Aldean and Vince Gill and a high-flying Dolly Parton tribute at the 2022 ACMs — so it's not a stretch that she would appear yet again on this year's CMAs.

The 2022 CMA Awards air live from Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 8PM ET.

Ballerini first revealed her collaboration with Clarkson and Pearce after eagle-eyed fans identified Pearce in a teaser photo Ballerini posted. The song finds the three ladies, all recently divorced or divorcing, rallying against drunk men who are lazily trying to pick them up at a bar.

Ballerini released the song with her Subject to Change album on Sept. 23, and Pearce remarked that it was an honor to sing alongside her "real friend," Ballerini.

"I love Kelsea. I've loved Kelsea for years," she shared with Taste of Country. "... You have very few real friends in this industry, and she's one of mine."

Ballerini has been busy this fall with the release of her album and with her Heartfirst Tour, which she wrapped up on Oct. 14 in Connecticut. Pearce has been collecting career accolades as well: She was recently honored at the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony in Nashville, and she will end the year with back-to-back headlining shows at the Ryman Auditorium on Oct. 26 and 27.