Kelsea Ballerini is cooking up something special: The star has called on not one, but two powerful female vocalists for a new collab called "You're Drunk, Go Home."

Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce will join her on the new track, which will drop Sept. 23 with Ballerini's new album.

The "Peter Pan" singer took to social media to share the news after fans were able to sniff out the first person jumping on the song: Peace. Ballerini decided to spill the rest of the tea, confirming that Clarkson is the final piece of the puzzle.

"So y'all have been asking for months now if there's a collab on the album and I've hinted that there is," Ballerini admits in a TikTok video. "I did post a little sneaky picture and you guys are spies and you did guess that it is indeed my girl Carly Pearce. But, but, but friends, I did fool you because it's not just Carly Pearce, we have a trio."

The reveal video then cuts to a clip of the "Half of My Hometown" singer with Clarkson.

"Do you wanna do a duet together? Or maybe possibly a trio?" Clarkson asks in the clip.

"We could call it like 'You're Drunk, Go Home' with maybe Carly Pearce?" Ballerini ponders before Clarkson proclaims she'll get started on it right away.

"You're Drunk, Go Home" will be a part of Ballerini's upcoming album Subject to Change, set to arrive in full on Sept. 23. Like the title suggests, the Tennessee's fifth studio project is centered around the idea of change and learning to accept it.

The biggest change for Ballerini right now is a divorce from her husband of five years, Morgan Evans. Both singers confirmed the news on social media and asked for privacy during this time, as they are both "fragile."