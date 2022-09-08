Elle King Is Grateful to Have Her Son, Lucky, on Tour: ‘It Fills Up My Heart’

Who says you can't have it all? Earlier this year, Elle King shared a lengthy post on social media expressing how thankful she is to have both her dream career and her dream family. She's currently touring across the country with her "sonshine" Lucky in tow.

"Touring with my sonshine Lucky has been incredible," she writes alongside two photos with her son. "The fact that this is his first year of life, being around amazingly kind, loving, beyond talented, and warm hearted souls, will be so impactful on his young mind."

"I hope that everyone who has helped me break down a stroller, picked up a pacifier, held my baby so I could pee, the people who brought books or toys, made organic sweet potato, I hope you all know that not only are you showing me kindness, but you are teaching my son how the world truly is ... which is loving."

"I am a changed person and I wake up with gratitude and I thank God every day that he has blessed me with the chance to be a mom, and that Lucky chose us to be his parents. I want to show him that you CAN have your dream career & dream family. It truly takes a village! So this is my thank you to our caravan village of insane musicians who love us enough to tour with a baby," she adds.

King welcomed her son on September 1, 2021 with her fiancé Dan Tooker. After losing two previous pregnancies, Lucky is the couple's rainbow baby. Although touring with a child presents some unique challenges, Kings says it's s dream come true.

“I’m really excited to bring Lucky out on the road. It’s been a really big dream of mine to become a mom and have a family. And I’ve always kind of dreamt about having my family touring with me and seeing the world and experiencing life together,” King reveals in an interview. “It’s really, really fun and it fills up my heart and he’s the best."

The "Exes and Ohs" singer also shared a video from a recent show in which Lucky joined her on stage. At one point, she raises him into the air, and the crowd goes nuts. Watch for Lucky to reach for the microphone at the end of the video. Music may be in his blood, after all.

King has been an opener on Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show this year. The tour will continue through Oct. 28.