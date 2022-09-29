Hear Kelsea Ballerini’s Honky-Tonk-Worthy Collab, ‘You’re Drunk, Go Home,’ With Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce

Kelsea Ballerini released her fourth studio album, Subject to Change, on Sept. 23, and among the 15 tunes is a lively and humorous collaboration with Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce called "You're Drunk, Go Home."

The song follows the album's theme of traditional-leaning country music, and begins with the sound of heels walking across a floor before Ballerini says, "Hit it!" She sets the scene of the tune in the bouncy first verse, singing about being hit on by a man who — to put it bluntly — has no chance.

"I bet you still live with your mama / Down in her basement, tryin' to be Nirvana / Playing with your guitar all afternoon / You got the kinda face where it mighta been a maybe / But you got a lot to learn 'bout flirtin' with a lady / I'm down to talk dirty, but you started talking dirty too soon," she sings.

Ballerini then launches into the chorus, revealing that this exchange with the clearly tipsy man is happening in a bar, and she responds to his unwanted advances with a few clever responses.

"You're drunk, go home / If you're trying to hook up, gotta do it alone / The way you're slurring and the way you stumble / Ain't no way you're gonna get my number," she sings.

The chorus also reveals that Ballerini is simply trying to enjoy a girls' night with her friends, and her girls — Clarkson and Pearce — back her up in the second verse with more sassy, but warranted, comebacks.

While the three women team up to avoid this stranger, traditional country instrumentation accompanies them. The tune is filled with classic country sounds, making the track sound like it's straight out of a honky-tonk.

Ballerini revealed the collaboration in social media post in early September. Carly Pearce gave insight into the recording process in a recent interview with Taste of Country, saying she was excited to collaborate with a "real friend."

"I love Kelsea. I've loved Kelsea for years," she notes. " ... You have very few real friends in this industry, and she's one of mine."

