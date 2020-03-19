If you're finding your bottles of social distancing wine all have holes in them ... or, you know, you drank them already ... Kelsea Ballerini is here to get you back on track with her "Hole in the Bottle" workout. The singer appears in a video posted on her trainer Erin Oprea's Instagram, showcasing a "leg day" routine set to her new track.

"I wanted to encourage everyone to do a really solid leg day," Ballerini says in the video. "Basically, we gotta earn our wine tonight."

The three-minute routine is several sets of lunges, kicks and squat jumps, and easy enough to incorporate in a small space during a time when we're being encouraged to practice social distancing as a measure to stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Plus, thanks to the way Oprea set the moves on beat, the routine almost feels like a "Hole in the Bottle" line dance -- perfect for turning your living room into your own personal honky-tonk.

During this time of social distancing and quarantining, Oprea will also offer an hour-long online class on Saturday (March 21). The class will be donation based, starting at $10, with proceeds going to benefit Nashville tornado relief efforts as the city continues to rebuild following the March 3 twister.

"Hole in the Bottle" comes from Ballerini's new album, Kelsea, which is due out Friday (March 20). Ballerini is a co-producer on the record.