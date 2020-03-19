View this post on Instagram

Now this was soooooo much fun with @kelseaballerini, its launch time of her new Album and time to get creative with the Social Distancing!! She came up with the idea of doing a workout to her new killer song “Hole in the Bottle”. So, you know she’s got some beautiful legs and I love legs so here’s a fun LEG workout for all you guys to do at home!! Please do this with the family and share the video but remember to tag @kelseaballerini and I. I hope you guys have as much fun as we did!! Tag all your friends thst might want to have some fun with this video! . . #cmt #homeworkout #countrymusic #nashville #prettymuscles #legs #playtime #fitmom #familytime #musicvideo #fitness #shape #womenshealth #smile #lovelife

A post shared by Erin Oprea (@erinoprea) on

Quarantining? Kelsea Ballerini Has a Mini-Workout for You [WATCH]

If you're finding your bottles of social distancing wine all have holes in them ... or, you know, you drank them already ... Kelsea Ballerini is here to get you back on track with her "Hole in the Bottle" workout. The singer appears in a video posted on her trainer Erin Oprea's Instagram, showcasing a "leg day" routine set to her new track.

"I wanted to encourage everyone to do a really solid leg day," Ballerini says in the video. "Basically, we gotta earn our wine tonight."

The three-minute routine is several sets of lunges, kicks and squat jumps, and easy enough to incorporate in a small space during a time when we're being encouraged to practice social distancing as a measure to stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Plus, thanks to the way Oprea set the moves on beat, the routine almost feels like a "Hole in the Bottle" line dance -- perfect for turning your living room into your own personal honky-tonk.

During this time of social distancing and quarantining, Oprea will also offer an hour-long online class on Saturday (March 21). The class will be donation based, starting at $10, with proceeds going to benefit Nashville tornado relief efforts as the city continues to rebuild following the March 3 twister.

"Hole in the Bottle" comes from Ballerini's new album, Kelsea, which is due out Friday (March 20). Ballerini is a co-producer on the record.

