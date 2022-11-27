Kelsea Ballerini Bought Her New ‘Dream Home’ From Kacey Musgraves

Kelsea Ballerini's new "dream home" is already familiar to some fans of country music. The house previously belonged to Kacey Musgraves, who featured it in a magazine photo spread before selling it to her fellow country singer.

Celebrity real estate site Dirt.com reports that Musgraves sold her former home to Ballerini in a private sale, citing grant deeds as their source. According to online real estate sites, Ballerini paid just under $2.5 million for the 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,494-square-foot home in a high-dollar section of Nashville in a deal that officially closed on Nov. 16.

Ballerini appeared on the Grand Ole Opry on Nov. 15, and she told the audience she had had a whirlwind day that included finalizing her divorce from Morgan Evans.

"The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce," she shared in a video posted by a fan account, "And then being nominated for a Grammy."

"And then getting the keys to my dream home," she adds, "And now standing in the circle at the Opry."

"And s--t, if that ain't country music, I don't know what is," she added, laughing.

Ballerini filed for divorce from the Australian country singer in August of 2022, and the former couple reached a settlement on Oct. 24 in Davidson County in Tennessee.

People reported that Ballerini and Evans had both "vacated the marital residence" in Nashville. The former couple also divided their furniture and personal property and agreed upon a real estate agent, who listed their former home for sale.

Ballerini showed fans inside her previous home in a photo shoot in September, and that appears to be the house she and Evans vacated and sold.

Musgraves purchased the house she sold to Ballerini from noted designer Louisa Pierce in 2020 for $1.98 million. She completely changed the over-the-top, maximalist feel of the space, going for a much more neutral, calm and minimal feel in her redesign, which she showed off in a photo shoot in Architectural Digest.

Ballerini showed her fans a glimpse of herself settling into her new life in the house in a post to Instagram on Nov. 16, writing, "Made it home. to myself. to what’s ahead. let’s unpack and stay awhile."

