Kelly Clarkson's Kellyoke segment on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, once again dipped into the country genre this week: She gave a rousing performance of a Brooks & Dunn classic, "Boot Scootin' Boogie."

Many fans may not recall that Brooks & Dunn's "Boot Scootin' Boogie," off their 1991 Brand New Man album -- was a cover of an Asleep at the Wheel song. The country duo certainly made it their own, though: "Boot Scootin' Boogie" was Brooks & Dunn's fourth consecutive No. 1 hit, and remains one of their signature songs to this day, so much so that they re-recorded it with Midland for their Reboot album in 2019.

For her Kellyoke, Clarkson put her own signature stamp on the song, flipping the genders to make it an anthem for free-wheeling cowgirls. For example, she changed the original lyric of "They got whiskey, women, music and smoke" to "They got whiskey, men, music and smoke," winking at the audience as she emphasized the word change.

As always, Clarkson seemed relaxed and at home in the country format. Many of her previous Kellyoke performances have dipped into the genre: She's covered hits by Faith Hill, Jo Dee Messina, Shania Twain, Travis Tritt, Johnny Cash and even her fellow The Voice coach Blake Shelton.

Now in its third season, The Kelly Clarkson Show is scheduled to move this fall to the NBC time slot currently held by the retiring Ellen Degeneres' Ellen talk show. Clarkson's show has been signed through the 2023 season.