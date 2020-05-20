Kelleigh Bannen is surprised to find herself looking on the bright side in her new track "The Optimist." The singer's piano-driven love song details how the right relationship can change your whole outlook.

Bannen co-wrote "The Optimist," which readers can hear above, with Will Bowen and Claire Douglas. "I've had my doubts that happy ever after ever works out /

But you made this cynic believe / That every broken heart is the beginning of another new start / Of the next great love story," she sings in the chorus, professing, "I believe in second chances, wine-drunk kitchen dances / And magic ain't just on TV / But I can't believe you made an optimist out of me."

Bannen, a press release explains, recorded "The Optimist" in her kitchen during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine. It was supposed to be a demo, but when she heard the recording, Bannen shares, "it just struck me differently in this season we’re all weathering, so I wanted to share it."

"The pace of all of our lives has slowed down so much," she adds, "and I need a little extra hope right now ... Doesn’t everybody? This song is about seeing the world with a fresh, and hopeful, perspective."

"The Optimist" is the first new music from Bannen since the release of her 2019 album Favorite Colors. She's also the host of the This Nashville Life podcast and Apple Music's Today's Country show.