Keith Urban's "Tumbleweed" is a pickup attempt from someone ready for a little adventure. The brand-new track debuted on Friday (Aug. 28), and readers can hear it above.

At just under three minutes, "Tumbleweed" is quintessential genre-bending Urban: Laced with banjo and propelled by a steady beat, it's got tinges of country, but it's also decidedly modern and poppy.

"Hey, Miss Tumbleweed / I believe two tumbleweeds is better than one / Everybody needs a buddy when they're on the run," Urban sings in the chorus. "Hey, Miss Tumbleweed / Let's ride the breeze / Town to town, just kickin' up dust / Make a little trouble, might make a little love."

"Tumbleweed" is one of 16 tracks on The Speed of Now Part 1. Pop star Pink, country-rap up-and-comer Breland, legendary rock guitarist Nile Rogers and fellow country superstar Eric Church are all special guests on the project.

Already, fans have been able to hear "We Were," "Superman," "Polaroid," "Change Your Mind" and "God Whispered Your Name" from The Speed of Now Part 1. The record is due out on Sept. 18, two days after Urban will host the 2020 ACM Awards.

