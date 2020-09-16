Keith Urban dropped his new collaboration with Pink in advance of the 2020 ACM Awards. The superstars team for a soulful pop-country track titled "One Too Many," which provides a new twist on an old theme, that they released online in the early-morning hours on Wednesday (Sept. 16).

"One Too Many" is a classic drinking song on one hand, opening with Urban waking up with bloodshot eyes after a night that stretched way into the morning. "I've spent all my money drinking on my own / In this bar, just sat here staring at my phone / And I can't second-guess it, where did I go wrong / I know I'm proud, but I've had one too many / Come take me home," the chorus pleads.

A staccato, at times nearly spoken-word, melody delivered over an extremely progressive arrangement provides a very modern take on one of the bedrock themes of country music. Press play above to listen.

Urban announced on Monday (Sept. 14) that he would debut "One Too Many" in a performance with Pink during the 2020 ACM Awards, which are slated to air live from Nashville on CBS on Wednesday night. The song is one of several collaborations slated to appear on Urban's forthcoming album, The Speed of Now Part 1, which is due out on Friday (Sept. 18): The project also features "Out the Cage" with country rapper Breland and Chic guitarist Nile Rodgers, as well as a version of "We Were" with Eric Church.

Delayed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the 2020 ACM Awards are slated to take place on Wednesday night at 8PM ET on CBS from the historic Ryman Auditorium, the iconic Bluebird Cafe and the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, departing from years past, when the awards have mostly taken place in Las Vegas, Nev.

Urban will host from the Opry House, and the program will also feature live performances from Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood, Trisha Yearwood, Eric Church, Mickey Guyton, Dan + Shay and more. Taylor Swift will also perform her new country single, "Betty."

