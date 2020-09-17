Keith Urban Joins Forces With Pink to Debut ‘One Too Many’ at the 2020 ACM Awards

Keith Urban took a break from his hosting duties to bring duet partner Pink to the 2020 ACM Awards stage. The pair performed their brand-new duet, "One Too Many."

The vibrant, green screen performance found the pair separated by a wall, although it's not 100 percent clear they were even in the same room or live. The colors matched the intensity of Urban's new album, The Speed of Now, Part 1. Lasers and hot lights flanked the singers as they traded verses and the chorus.

It was a full-band performance, although the cameras never turned away from the two singers. At the very end, the talented guitarist got to show off a bit. It came just a few minutes after he accompanied Mickey Guyton on piano for her passionate performance of "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?"

Performing on the ACMs stage is a first for Pink, but dabbling in the world of country awards shows is not. She was on hand as a special duet partner at the CMA Awards in both 2017 and 2019, and she has collaborated with Kenny Chesney, Chris Stapleton and more country giants.

However, the "One Too Many" performance did mark an exciting first in that it was the world television premiere of the song. It's included in the tracklist of Urban's upcoming studio album, The Speed of Now Part 1, which comes out on Sept. 18, just two days after the ACM Awards ceremony.

The song is one of three collaborations Urban included on his forthcoming project. The Speed of Now Part 1 also includes "Out of the Cage," a collaboration with rising country-rap artist Breland and iconic guitarist Nile Rodgers, as well as a version of his single "We Were" that features vocal contributions from Eric Church, who helped write it.

Following the "One Too Many" performance, Urban stepped back into his hosting shoes to continue helming the show live from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. That's one of three iconic Music City hot spots hosting the 2020 ACM Awards, along with the Bluebird Cafe and the Ryman Auditorium.