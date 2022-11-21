The American Music Awards paid tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John on Sunday night (Nov. 20) and tapped pop megastar Pink to do the honors.

Donning a champagne beaded gown with feather trim, Pink effortlessly sang "Hopelessly Devoted to You," an iconic breakout from Newton-John's most beloved work, 1978's Grease.

Opting to keep things simple through her performance, the pop singer took the stage alone, while the screen behind her displayed a slideshow of photos of Newton-John, who died in August after a battle with breast cancer.

The audience became active participants, singing and swaying along with the song.

Pink hinted at a Grease-inspired tribute ahead of the awards show.

"I can't tell you [what I'm singing], but I will tell you that my daughter [Willow] did Grease in her last summer production, and she is teaching me the song," she teased during a visit on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "It'll be magical."

Pink says it was a no brainer to honor a woman she spent time with throughout her career — a woman she looked up to.

"I had the pleasure of being around her several times, and she was as darling as you would imagine," she said ahead of the show, per People. "She was such an icon, and it's a really big honor to be able to sing her [music]."

Newton-John died Aug. 8, 2022 at the age of 73, a result of her cancer. In addition to her acting, she was also known for her country and pop hits. She was awarded the CMA's Female Vocalist of the Year in 1974.