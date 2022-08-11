Olivia Newton-John's husband has shared a long letter he wrote to her, along with a photo of the couple in their younger years. The four paragraph note on her social media pages is his first public comment since he helped announce her death at age 73 on Monday (Aug. 8).

Newton-John and John Easterling married in 2008. He was her second husband, following a marriage to actor Matt Lattanzi from 1984 to 1995.

"Our love for each other transcends our understanding," he begins.

"Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural. We never had to ‘work’ on it. We were in awe of this great mystery and accepted the experience of our love as past, present and forever."

The couple didn't have kids together, but Newton-John has a daughter from her previous marriage. Earlier this week, Chloe Lattanzi also shared a few kind words and photos about her mother, whom she calls, "my life giver, my teacher, my mama."

Easterling's note pivots from a message to her, to a message about her during the second paragraph.

At Olivia’s deepest essence she was a healer using her mediums of song, of words, of touch. She was the most courageous woman I’ve ever known. Her bandwidth for genuinely caring for people, for nature and all creatures almost eclipses what is humanely possible. It is only the grace of God that has allowed me to share the depth and passion of her being for so long. In her most difficult times she always had the spirit, the humor, and the will power to move things into the light.

Newton-John battled cancer public for more than 30 years, with her most recent battle beginning in 2017. She fought the disease with plant-based medicines and began the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund to raise money for further research on this type of treatment.

"Even now as her soul soars, the pain and holes in my heart are healed with the joy of her love and the light that shines forward," Easterling writes. "Our family deeply appreciates the vast ocean of love and support that has come our way."

Days after Newton-John's death, the premier of Victoria (Australia) announced that she will be given a state service. ABC News (Australia) quotes Daniel Andrews as saying, "This would be much more of a concert than a funeral."

