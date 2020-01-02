During his headlining New Year's Eve set at Nashville's Music City Midnight, Keith Urban continued his annual tradition of remembering some of the artists and songwriters who died over the course of the year. Press play above to watch.

Over the course of a seven-minute medley, Urban took time to spotlight a number of legendary artists across all genres, the Tennesseean reports. The medley included "My Best Friend's Girl" and "You Might Think" to honor the Cars' Ric Ocasek and "I'm a Believer" in tribute to the Monkees' Peter Tork. The headlining artist also tributed Roxette bandmate Marie Fredriksson with "It Must Have Been Love" and Cream's Ginger Baker with "Sunshine of Your Love."

Nashville's New Year's party, now in its fourth year, topped 2018's attendance records, drawing in an estimated crowd of more than 200,000. Urban kept busy over the course of the evening: In addition to his own headlining set and tribute performance, he also teamed with rising star Ashley McBryde for a performance of Wynonna Judd's "No One Else on Earth." Additionally, Urban joined forces with English rockers the Struts for a rollicking Rolling Stones' cover, as well as a brand-new original Struts song.

Of course, the most anticipated duet of the night was Urban's headlining collaboration with Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks. The pair performed hits including "Second Hand News" and "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" before counting down to 2020 together and launching the new year with fireworks and confetti.

