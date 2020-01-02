Everything about this one just seems right. Ashley McBryde is the ideal vocal powerhouse in country music to pay tribute to Wynonna Judd's 1992 hit "No One Else on Earth." As importantly, few guitar players and harmony vocalists could add more to this already potent formula than consummate entertainer Keith Urban.

McBryde and Urban's tribute to a '90s classic -- which readers can watch above, along with a performance of McBryde's on "Girl Goin' Nowhere" -- came at the dawn of a different decade, during Nashville's free, Urban-headlined Music City Midnight concert on New Year's Eve. The holiday event also included appearances by Kalie Shorr and Amanda Shires, among others.

Urban's collaboration with McBryde wasn't his only high-profile team-up of the evening. However, it was an unquestionably country moment during a night of crossover happenings, including Urban's live collaborations with music icon Stevie Nicks and rockers the Struts.

Judd's 1992 hit was the third single, and third consecutive chart-topper, off her self-titled solo debut album. It became one of the decade's definitive hits and highlighted the 1994 Super Bowl halftime show, which Judd performed at alongside Tanya Tucker, Clint Black and Travis Tritt.

McBryde recently released a music video for her newest single, "One Night Standards," from a new album that's expected in 2020. Urban's latest, "We Were," likely teases his next album, but there's no word yet on when that will arrive.