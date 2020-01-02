Keith Urban's New Year's Eve headlining gig at Nashville's annual Music City Midnight event positioned him for some interesting all-star team-ups. The New Zealand-born superstar covered Wynonna Judd with Ashley McBryde and paid tribute to the Rolling Stones with rockers the Struts, but those holiday happenings took a backseat to Urban filling the Lindsay Buckingham role in a trio of covers performed with special guest Stevie Nicks.

The Urban and Nicks dream team delved into the Rumors playlist with a rocking cover of Fleetwood Mac's "Secondhand News," a performance that readers can watch above. But what should've been enough to fulfill Urban's rockstar fantasies was just one of three crowd-thrilling performances.

Urban also filled the shoes of another guitar-slinging twangster by playing the Tom Petty role in "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around," and punctuated 2019's final headline-grabbing live happening with a cover another Nicks solo standard, "Edge of Seventeen." Press play below to watch.

His duet with Nicks wasn't Urban's first major performance of "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around." He's played the song a few times over the years with Carrie Underwood, including for a televised performance during the 2016 American Idol finale.

Nicks' Urban collaboration wrapped up a year of country crossovers in which she cut "Prove You Wrong" with Maren Morris and Sheryl Crow and the Highwomen covered Fleetwood Mac's "The Chain."